COVID-19 and W/Africa: 942 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 942 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (29), Cape Verde (23), Ivory Coast (95), Gambia (145), Guinea (55), Liberia (3), Mali (2), Niger (1), Nigeria (437), Senegal (137), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (14).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (4), Nigeria (3), Senegal (4) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (46,577) and total deaths (945) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (38,330) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 140,761 total cases, 2,092 total deaths and 110,483 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,003 total cases) has 215 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,715 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 12,926 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,312 and 7,930 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 236 total deaths and 7,390 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 6,898 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,858 total cases) has 32 total deaths and 2,086 total recoveries. Mali (2,567 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,962 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,052 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 944 total recoveries. Benin (1,936 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,917 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,447 total recoveries and Liberia (1,237 total cases) has 79 total deaths and 723 total recoveries.

Niger (1,158 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,057 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,204 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 984 total recoveries. Togo (1,060 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 729 total recoveries. Gambia (1,235 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 221 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,053,709 total cases, 23,346 total deaths and 737,921 total recoveries while the world has recorded 20,121,222 total cases, 735,683 total deaths and 12,969,688 total recoveries.