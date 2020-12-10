COVID-19 and W/Africa: 979 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 979 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures how on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (74), Ivory Coast (34), Ghana (116), Guinea (42), Mali (27), Niger (91), Nigeria (474), Senegal (101), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (19). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (2). West Africa now has 213,825 total cases, 2,936 total deaths and 199,475 total recoveries.

Nigeria (70,669) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,738), Ivory Coast (21,547), Senegal (16,766), Guinea (13,325), Cape Verde (11,192), Mali (5,469), Gambia (3,776), Burkina Faso (3,469), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,151), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,435), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (2,078).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,184) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (343), Ghana (326), Mali (181), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (109), Liberia (83), Guinea (79), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (79), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (65,242) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,518), Ivory Coast (21,176), Senegal (15,950), Guinea (12,548), Cape Verde (10,760), Gambia (3,631), Mali (3,454), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,742), Togo (2,699), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,847), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,241).

Africa has registered 2,327,794 total cases, 55,096 total deaths and 1,986,748 total recoveries while the world has recorded 69,597,971 total cases, 1,582,651 total deaths and 48,256,716 total recoveries.