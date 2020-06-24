COVID-19 and W/Africa: 983 new cases, 16 new deaths

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 983 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (52), Burkina Faso (12), Cape Verde (38), Ivory Coast (227), Gambia (1), Guinea (64), Mali (23), Niger (5), Nigeria (452), Senegal (95), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (21,371) and total deaths (533) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (10,907) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 65,111 total cases, 1,184 total deaths and 34,810 total recovered.

Ghana (14,568 total cases) has 95 total deaths. Senegal (6,129 total cases) has 93 total deaths and 4,072 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 7,904 and 5,104 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 58 total deaths and 3,182 total recovered while Guinea has 29 total deaths and 3,744 total recovered. Mali (2,001 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 1,333 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,556 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 191 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,354 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 869 total recovered. Niger (1,051 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 913 total recovered and Burkina Faso (919 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 825 total recovered. Togo (576 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 384 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (982 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 479 total recovered. Benin (902 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 277 total recovered. Liberia (652 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 270 total recovered. Gambia (42 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 329,209 total cases, 8,685 total deaths and 157,756 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,435,606 total cases, 481,968 total deaths and 5,097,084 total recovered.