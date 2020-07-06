COVID-19 and W/Africa: 984 new cases, 15 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 984 new cases and 15 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figure show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (30), Ivory Coast (310), Guinea (40), Liberia (5), Mali (28), Niger (5), Nigeria (544), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (4). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Mali (1) and Nigeria (11).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (28,710) and total deaths (645) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (14,870) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 8,575 total cases, 1,427 total deaths and 47,968 total recovered.

Ghana (20,085 total cases) has 122 total deaths. Senegal (7,400 total cases) has 133 total deaths and 4,870 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 10,772 and 5,610total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 74 total deaths and 5,067 total recovered while Guinea has 34 total deaths and 4,522 total recovered. Mali (2,331 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 1,547 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,765 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 676 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,547 total cases) has 62 total deaths and 1,086 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,451 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 655 total recovered. Niger (1,093 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 968 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,000 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 858 total recovered. Liberia (874 total cases) records 37 total deaths and 377 total recovered. Togo (680 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 447 total recovered. Gambia (57 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 481,194 total cases, 11,414 total deaths and 230,765 total recovered while the world has recorded 11,641,158 total cases, 538,286 total deaths and 6,586,354 total recovered.