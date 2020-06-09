Covid-19 and W/Africa: 997 new cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Published on 09.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 997 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (18), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (2), Ghana (272), Guinea (99), Guinea-Bissau (21), Liberia (13), Nigeria (315), Senegal (89), Sierra Leone (24) and Togo (2).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (4), Liberia (1), Nigeria (7), Senegal (3) and Sierra Leone (1). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (12,801), total deaths (361) and total recovered (4,040) in the sub-region.

West Africa now has 42,980 total cases, 848 total deaths and 19,534 total recovered.

Ghana (9,910 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 3,645 total recovered. Senegal (4,516 total cases) has 52 total deaths and 2,809 total recovered. Guinea and Ivory Coast have recorded 4,216 and 3,881 total cases respectively.

Guinea has 23 total deaths and 2,918 total recovered while Ivory Coast has 38 total deaths and 1,869 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,389 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 153 total recovered. Niger (973 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 869 total recovered.

Mali (1,547 total cases) has 92 total deaths and 916 total recovered. Sierra Leone (1,025 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 621 total recovered and Burkina Faso (890 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 765 total recovered. Togo (497 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 251 total recovered.

Cape Verde (585 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 270 total recovered. Liberia (383 total cases) records 31 total deaths and 199 total recovered. Benin (339 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 188 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 21 total recovered.

Africa has registered 200,263 total cases, 5,418 total deaths and 88,792 while the world has recorded 7,258,816 total cases, 410,845 total deaths and 3,571,721 total recovered.