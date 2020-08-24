COVID-19 and W/Africa: 999 new cases, 14 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 999 new cases and 14 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (31), Cape Verde (54), Ivory Coast (97), Gambia (248), Ghana (117), Guinea (46), Liberia (4), Mali (9), Nigeria (322), Senegal (64), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (2). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (3), Ghana (2), Guinea (1), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (52,227) and total deaths (1,002) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,695) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 155,576 total cases, 2,327 total deaths and 125,553 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,622 total cases) has 263 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,471 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 15,301 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 13,013 and 9,013 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 272 total deaths and 8,595 total recoveries while Guinea has 54 total deaths and 7,823 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,509 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,540 total recoveries. Mali (2,708 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 2,025 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,685 total cases) has 87 total deaths and 490 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,115 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,997 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,557 total recoveries and Liberia (1,290 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 819 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,328 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,050 total recoveries. Togo (1,277 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 910 total recoveries. Niger (1,172 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,083 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,194,561 total cases, 27,889 total deaths and 911,856 total recoveries while the world has recorded 23,688,321 total cases, 814,280 total deaths and 16,142,021 total recoveries.