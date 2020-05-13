Covid-19 :Bolloré launches international rail export solution

Bolloré Transport & Logistics has launched a rail service for export cargo from Mombasa (Kenya) to Uganda through the Naivasha ICD in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19.According to a statement sent to APA, the first train loaded with 64 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of cargo consigned to clients of Bolloré Transport & Logistics was received at Naivasha ICD.

By using the rail to transport cargo up to Naivasha, the company hopes to reduce exposure of long-distance drivers to the virus, while also protecting the populations living in numerous roadside towns frequently used as truck stops along the A104 highway between Mombasa and Naivasha.

A fleet of Bolloré Transport & Logistics long haul trucks & trailers from Uganda was already waiting at the Container Depot to offload export consignments onto the train and take up cargo for last mile delivery to Kampala. This well-choreographed exchange will ensure cost efficiency by ensuring both train and trailers are loaded for the two-way journeys.

A delegation of stakeholders led by Bolloré Transport & Logistics Regional CEO for East Africa Mr. Jason Reynard the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. James Macharia, Chief Administration Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Rashid Abdi Aman, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Mr. Githii Mburu, Kenya Ports Authority Ag. Managing Director Hon. Dr. Rashid Salim and Kenya Railways Managing Director Mr. Philip Mainga, witnessed the launch of this international export solution on 7 May 2020 in Nairobi.

“The Covid-19 epidemic has put immense pressure on the supply chain as the industry works to safeguard the health and safety of our teams while ensuring the cargo keeps moving,” said Jason Reynard, Bolloré Transport & Logistics CEO for East Africa.

Mr. Reynard further expressed his gratitude to all who supported Bolloré Transport & Logistics in launching this new service.

“Guided by our key pillars of safety, solidarity and service continuity, Bolloré Transport & Logistics will continue to act with caution and concern in our operations while developing innovative solutions to move the cargo safely, in full and on time,” he added.