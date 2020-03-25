Covid-19: Botswana bans travel to neighbouring countries

As a precaution to further protect Batswana from the possible spread of the virus in Botswana, the Gaborone has imposed travelling restrictions to neighbouring countries, the presidency said on Tuesday.On live broadcast by state Btv, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane revealed that “the movement of people such as visiting neighbouring countries including Lesotho and Swaziland is restricted with the exception of the movement of goods and services.”

He said Batswana and residents of Botswana returning from these countries will be quarantined for 14 days. These measures will apply with immediate effect. The neighbouring countries are Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe which have since recorded confirmed cases of the virus.

Tsogwane said South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has assured his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi that, the movement of goods and services between the two countries will not be disrupted. Ramaphosa said South Africa will be on lock down starting from the 26 March and the next 21 days as coronavirus cases rose to more than 500.

So far Botswana has not recorded any confirmed case of Coronavirus but President Masisi who recently travelled to Namibia is on self isolation for 14 days.