COVID-19: Botswana discharges five recovered patients

Botswana has released from hospital five patients who have recovered after initially testing positive for the deadly coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.Director of health services Malaki Tshipayagae told state-run Radio Botswana that the patients were discharged this week after testing negative for the virus that causes the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

He said this means that Botswana now has 17 active confirmed cases, five recoveries and 1 death.

According to Tshipayagae, “recovery is when the patient will be tested twice and the results become negative.”

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has since extended by a week a national lockdown which was expected to end on 30 April as the country is preparing to exit the lockdown in phases.