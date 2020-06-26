COVID-19: Botswana lifts ban on smoking

Botswana has lifted a ban on smoking imposed in April as part of the coronavirus lockdown regulations, Trade and Industry Minister Minister Peggy Serame announced on Friday.Serame said the government has decided to lift the ban on the use of tobacco and related products with effect from Friday.

She however said smoking would remain banned in most public places except for restaurants where the owners would be required to have designated areas for smokers.

The use of smoking equipment such as pipes would remain prohibited as they were often shared.