International › APA

Happening now

COVID-19: Botswana lifts ban on smoking

Published on 26.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Botswana has lifted a ban on smoking imposed in April as part of the coronavirus lockdown regulations, Trade and Industry Minister Minister Peggy Serame announced on Friday.Serame said the government has decided to lift the ban on the use of tobacco and related products with effect from Friday. 

She however said smoking would remain banned in most public places except for restaurants where the owners would be required to have designated areas for smokers. 

The use of smoking equipment such as pipes would remain prohibited as they were often shared. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top