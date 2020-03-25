COVID-19: Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive

Britain’s Prince Charles, the eldest son to Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, his office reportedly said Wednesday.

According to reports, the seventy-one year old is showing mild symptoms and is self-isolated at a royal estate in Scotland.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.” The statement said.

According to news from the Prince’ office, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) who is seventy-two has tested negative.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement further said.

As for Queen Elizabeth II who is ninety-three, Buckingham Palace said she I in good health and remains at home in Windsor, outside London with the ninety-eight year-old Duke of Edinburgh.

In the meantime, the Coronavirus pandemic continues its world torment, as of today, Confirmed cases now exceed 425,000.