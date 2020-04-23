Covid-19: Burkinabe army mass-produces masks

Published on 23.04.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The National Armed Forces (FAN) of Burkina Faso is mass-producing face masks to protect against the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), APA learned from the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.By Alban Kini

According to the Prime Minister’s communications service, the FAN production unit, already produces more than 5,000 masks per day.

This daily production is expected to rise to 15,000 masks daily.

Prime Minister (PM) Christophe Joseph-Marie Dabiré, on Tuesday, visited the FAN’s mask production line, his communication service reports.

“The masks produced by the army will be used primarily to equip students and teachers, in the context of the upcoming reopening of secondary, higher and primary education institutions,” the Prime Minister’s Office says.

It says that as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Burkinabe government has made the wearing of the masks compulsory nationwide, from April 27, 2020.

Burkina Faso, which recorded its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 9, 2020, has on April 21, 2020 confirmed 600 more infections, with 362 recoveries.

200 patients are still receiving treatment while 38 people have died of the virus.