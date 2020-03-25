Covid-19: C/d’Ivoire set 95bn CFA response plan

President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire has announced a response plan funded up to 95.8 billion CFA francs as a new mechanism to battle the spreading coronavirus pandemic in the country.“We are going to strengthen the operational mechanism for the prevention and management of the disease through a national response plan worth 95.880 billion CFA francs aimed at breaking the chain of transmission of the disease,” Mr. Ouattara said in a solemn address to the nation aired Monday evening on the state television.

He also explained that this amount aims to ensure the best care of patients, isolate and monitor people who have been in contact with these patients.

“This plan will also continue efforts to keep people safe from contamination,” he added.

In addition, Mr. Ouattara also declared a state of emergency nationwide with a series of measures including the establishment of a curfew from Tuesday, 24 March 2020 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We must be united in the face of this disease by raising awareness around us, among our children, families and friends. I’m calling for a sacred union in order to save our lives, to save our beloved Cote d’Ivoire,” the Ivorian leader concluded.