COVID-19: Cameroon to send only examination classes back to school come June 1

In case school resumes on June the 1st as announced by the Government of Cameroon, only students of examination classes will head back to school for the third term, a release issued by the South West regional delegate of the Ministry of Secondary education reads.

Following the Government’s decision that school may resume in all educational establishments nationwide on June the 1st if the COVID-19 situation in the country changes, officials of the Ministry of Secondary education held a videoconference Monday April 27 and decided on a number of measures to ensure a successful school reopening.

Amongst these measures is the decision to send back to school only examination classes in pairs of at most twenty-four students per class in order to respect the social distancing COVID-19 measure.

For this to be successful, school heads have been invited to forward to the Ministry soft and hard copies of statistics of enrolment of students in certificate examination classes and draw new timetables to suit the different groups that will be formed.

Besides that, principals and their PTAs have been asked to disinfect the campuses and ensure the strict implementation of all anti-COVID-19 measures.

On the 17th of March, the Prime Ministry Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had announced that as from March 18, all schools across the nation would close in a bit to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.