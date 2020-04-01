COVID-19: Cameroonians advised to wear facemasks as cases hit 233

In less than twenty-four hours, twenty-four people tested positive with the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon, taking the total number of confirmed cases to two hundred and thirty-three.

In a tweet late last night, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda called for more vigilance on the part of Cameroonians and advised everyone to put on a face mask when stepping out of the house or otherwise stay at home.

“At this stage, everyone must protect his/herself and others by covering your mouth and nose when leaving your homes, especially if you have to take public transport or go to the market. Otherwise the recommended option is to stay at home as much as possible.” Dr Manaouda said.

As at yesterday before midnight, the number of confirmed cases was at two hundred and twenty-three, with two hundred and seven active cases.

Early this morning, the number rose to two hundred and thirty-three after ten other persons, three in Yaounde and seven in Douala tested positive from a series of eighty-one samples screened.

Cameroonians have been told the fight against this pandemic involves everybody and that it is only through a collective action that the country will contain the virus.

“Our determination to overcome this pandemic is unwavering, but it necessarily involves all of us. Our awareness, our sense of responsibility and our personal discipline are all additives for a collective fight against COVID-19. Together?” Dr Manaouda enjoined them in a tweet.