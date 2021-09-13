Covid-19: CAR secures 15bn CFA francs funding from BDEAC

The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) wants to help the Central African Republic strengthen its health system to better fight COVID-19.Since the beginning of the pandemic, CAR officially reported only 100 deaths. Even so, it is keen to strengthen its response resources. It is in this sense that Felix Moloua, Central African Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation and Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama, President of the BDEAC, signed on Monday a loan agreement of 15 billion CFA francs at the bank’s headquarters in Brazzaville (Congo).

This amount “will enable the Central African government to contain the pandemic, guarantee the living conditions of its population and strengthen its health system,” the document said, adding that “this project aims to improve the equitable access of the population to quality health services and to guarantee health security in epidemic and post-epidemic situations.”

Furthermore, its implementation “will contribute to supporting the rehabilitation of existing health infrastructures and to building new hospital structures in order to cover the needs” in a country that has been plagued by armed conflict since the fall of President François Bozizé.