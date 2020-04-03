COVID-19 cases, lockdown grab Ghana press headlines

The Ghanaian media on Friday focused on the soaring number cases of coronavirus in the country and efforts to ensure that people respect lockdown regulations.The Ghanaian Times wrote that the country had on Thursday recorded nine new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 204.

According to the paper, all the new cases were recorded in Greater Accra, which is the epicentre of the virus in the country.

Quoting the official Ghana Health Service website for COVID-19, the paper noted that four of the nine patients had no travel history and had not been in contact with any confirmed case in the country.

The paper further reported that Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey had cautioned market traders not to downplay the potency of the deadly coronavirus, warning that the nature of their work put them at high risk of contracting the disease.

The Daily Graphic carried a story in which former president John Dramani Mahama called on Ghanaians to adhere to lockdown regulations by staying at home.

Ghana is on a two-week lockdown since March 30 as part of measures to contain the spreading of coronavirus.