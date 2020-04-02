COVID-19: Chadian government imposes curfew on Ndjamena, 5 provinces

The Chadian government has on Thursday imposed a curfew on five provinces, including the capital, Ndjamena. “There is a curfew in the provinces of Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mayo Kebbi Est, Mayo Kebbi Ouest and the city of Ndjamena, from April 2 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for a renewable period of two weeks,” the presidential decree, signed by the Head of State, Idriss Deby, said.

According to sources close to the Ministry of Public Health, the situation could get out of control at the border with Cameroon, where many Chadian students and other people continue to flee Cameroonian cities to return to Chad.

The Ministry of Health launched an emergency alert on Wednesday looking for passengers on a public transport bus between Ndjamena, the economic capital of Chad and Moundou, one of whose passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

Presently, seven positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Chad with a probable cure of the first case.