Covid-19 checks cover over 3 million Ethiopian homes

Published on 25.04.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has conducted door-to-door health checks against COVID-19 on more than three million households since last week, the country’s Ministry of Health has disclosed.Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said the health checks were carried out by 40,000 health extension workers, agricultural development experts, teachers and other volunteers.

She said the survey helped identify 427 persons with symptom of the virus.

The survey, which was first focused on airports and land border crossing points, has now expanded to Addis Ababa and regional states, she said.

Ethiopia has so far reported 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID 19), with three deaths and 25 recoveries.

Ethiopia reports no cases of coronavirus on Thursday since the pandemic was first reported in the country on March 13, 2020.

It confirmed one new case of coronavirus out of the 933 samples tested on Friday.

The declining number of confirmed cases has raised hopes that the pandemic would be contained in the next few months.

Ethiopia has a population of over 110 million people.