Covid-19: Congo bans markets, transport on Wednesdays, Sundays

The authorities in Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday introduced a ban on markets and transport activities in major cities.By Leon Charles Moukouri

The ban which will be applied on Wednesdays and Sundays is part of strengthening measures aimed at enforcing the lockdown and sanitary barriers.

“Every Wednesday and Sunday, during the 30 days of home confinement decided by the President of the Republic on March 28, and which came into force on March 31 across the country, markets are closed and urban transport suspended in major Congolese cities notably Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire, where the Covid-19 pandemic is already rife,” says the Congolese government.

The ministers of Territorial Administration and of Defense have instructed their services to ensure compliance with this provision, by punishing offenders.

To make the living conditions of the population more flexible during this period, the authorities have announced free water and electricity for two months (March and April 2020).

In the Congo, the Covid-19 response committee has reported 60 positive cases, including five recoveries, five deaths and 38 patients still on treatment.

In total, 106 people are out of quarantine and 250 others are still isolated.

No cases have been recorded outside the cities of Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.