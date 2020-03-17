International › APA

Covid-19: Congo suspends flights from high-risk nations

Published on 17.03.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The government of Congo has announced ten measures to reinforce prevention against the coronavirus, including the suspension as of Thursday 19 March 2020 of all flights from high-risk countries.By Léon Charles Moukouri

In addition to this move, a negative Covid-19 test must now be attached to visa application files to enter the territory of the Republic of Congo, said Prime Minister, Clement Mouamba.

In a statement copied to APA on Tuesday, the Congolese head of government also decided to postpone to a later date international events planned in Congo, including congresses, conferences and crusades.

Meanwhile, the gaming, entertainment and cinema halls as well as open-air restaurants will also be closed until further notice.

 All mass sports competitions on the national territory will be suspended by the government which announces the creation of a fund dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 of CFA francs 1.5 million.

 The first case of Covid-19 in Congo was confirmed on March 14 as a Franco-Congolese citizen in his fifties who returned to Congo on March 1 on an Ethiopian Airlines flight tested positive.

 

