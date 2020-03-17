Covid-19: Congo suspends flights from high-risk nations

The government of Congo has announced ten measures to reinforce prevention against the coronavirus, including the suspension as of Thursday 19 March 2020 of all flights from high-risk countries.By Léon Charles Moukouri

In addition to this move, a negative Covid-19 test must now be attached to visa application files to enter the territory of the Republic of Congo, said Prime Minister, Clement Mouamba.

In a statement copied to APA on Tuesday, the Congolese head of government also decided to postpone to a later date international events planned in Congo, including congresses, conferences and crusades.

Meanwhile, the gaming, entertainment and cinema halls as well as open-air restaurants will also be closed until further notice.

All mass sports competitions on the national territory will be suspended by the government which announces the creation of a fund dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 of CFA francs 1.5 million.

The first case of Covid-19 in Congo was confirmed on March 14 as a Franco-Congolese citizen in his fifties who returned to Congo on March 1 on an Ethiopian Airlines flight tested positive.