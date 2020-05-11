Covid-19: Cote d’Ivoire disburses CFA 139 bln to pay internal debt

The cumulative amount of disbursements made by the Ivorian state to pay the domestic debt contracted since April, amounts to CFA139.100 billion, APA learned on Monday from an official source in Abidjan.According to a briefing note sent to APA, this effort by the Ivorian state is part of the support measures for businesses that are implemented through the Economic, Social and Humanitarian Support Plan against Covid-19 disease.

“The cumulative amount of disbursements for the months of April and May 2020 so far amounts to 139.100 billion CFA francs. It should be noted that of this amount, 22.3 billion CFA francs were also disbursed for suppliers whose invoices are greater than 100 million CFA francs,” indicates this information note, which reports a meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (CPT/Covid -19) during which Zoumana Traore, the Paymaster General reviewed the situation of the internal debt payment for the benefit of the states’ suppliers.

“In April, 76.100 billion CFA were disbursed which breaks down as follows: 31, 8 billion for suppliers to the State and its dismemberment whose amounts are less than 100 million; 22 billion were disbursed for school debt; 22.3 billion were also disbursed for suppliers whose claims are greater than 100 million CFA francs,” Mr. Traore explained during this meeting.

For the month of May, he said, the operation began on Thursday, May 7 and continues.

“To date, (for the month of May), the sum of 63 billion CFA francs has been disbursed which breaks down as follows: 32,71 billion for suppliers to the State and its branches and 30.84 billion for school debt,” Traore added.

As part of support for businesses through the Economic, Social and Humanitarian Support Plan against the Covid 19 pandemic, the Ivorian government has initiated several measures, including the continued payment of the domestic debt, despite the crisis.

Companies in the sub-sectors affected by the health crisis are the other beneficiaries with a privilege granted to those with invoices of less than CFA100 million in order to reach the maximum number of companies, in particular SMEs and VSEs.

The next meeting of the Joint Technical Committee on the Covid-19 will take place on May 15.