International › APA

Happening now

COVID-19: Cuba sends medical personnel to Mozambique

Published on 25.01.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Cuba is sending a total of 45 medical personnel to Mozambique to assist the southern African country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, APA learnt here on Monday.

Maputo Central Hospital said in a statement that the first batch of the Cuban medical team, which comprises five specialist doctors and nine intensive care nurses, was due to arrive in Maputo on Sunday night.

The second group is expected to arrive on February 2, the statement said.

This is the second time that Cuba has sent medical personnel to assist Mozambique in its fight against COVID-19.

The Caribbean country sent 60 doctors to Maputo in May 2020.

Mozambique has recorded more than 32,400 COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths since April 2020.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top