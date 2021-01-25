COVID-19: Cuba sends medical personnel to Mozambique

Published on 25.01.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Cuba is sending a total of 45 medical personnel to Mozambique to assist the southern African country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, APA learnt here on Monday.

Maputo Central Hospital said in a statement that the first batch of the Cuban medical team, which comprises five specialist doctors and nine intensive care nurses, was due to arrive in Maputo on Sunday night.

The second group is expected to arrive on February 2, the statement said.

This is the second time that Cuba has sent medical personnel to assist Mozambique in its fight against COVID-19.

The Caribbean country sent 60 doctors to Maputo in May 2020.

Mozambique has recorded more than 32,400 COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths since April 2020.