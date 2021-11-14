International › APA

Happening now

Covid-19 deadlier for Africans living with diabetes – WHO

Published on 14.11.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africa on Sunday joined other African countries in observing World Diabetes Day on Sunday, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that diabetic patients who contract Covid-19 have a higher chance of dying from the underlying disease.According to WHO Africa Region’s BaAenido Impouma, Africa recorded at least 8.5 million Covid-19 cases, with 200,000 Covid-19 related deaths and only 6% of the population fully vaccinated against the virus.  

“Preliminary analysis shows that death rates from Covid-19 are significantly higher in patients who also have diabetes,” Impouma said.

He said a survey of 13 African countries found a “more than 10% fatality rate in people who have diabetes compared with 2.5% for Covid-19 patients overall.” 

“This shows that fighting the diabetes epidemic in Africa is in many ways as critical as the battle against the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Impouma added that projections were that in the coming years, Africa was expected to have the highest increase in cases of diabetes globally which could be devastating with the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccinations on the continent must be ramped up to avoid the impending health crisis the two illnesses might cause together.

He said that lockdowns in the continent have severely disrupted medical care for patients with diabetes and other diseases.

But the organisation’s Global Diabetes Compact was assisting at least 21 African countries to remedy the situation, he said.

He pleaded with African countries to move quickly in testing for and treating diabetes within their populations.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top