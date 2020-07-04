International › APA

COVID-19 death toll in Africa hits 10,925

Published on 04.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

COVID-19 death toll in Africa has reached 10,925, about 2 percent of the world’s total deaths of the disease, official figures show on Saturday.Many researchers are still struggling to explain the reason why COVID-19 spread has been very slow in Africa compared to the rest of the world.

Some experts argue that numbers are so low in Africa primarily because many countries on the continent, especially those still in denial of the existence of the disease, are not conducting enough clinical tests.

On the other hand, many African governments suggest that, unlike countries in Europe and North America, their administrations were quick to respond to the global pandemic by introducing tough measures and closing their borders or locking down their economies.

Uganda, Eritrea, Seychelles, Lesotho and Namibia have so far recorded zero deaths of coronavirus. Egypt and South Africa account for 29 and 27 percent of the total deaths recorded in Africa.

Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

