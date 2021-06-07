COVID-19 delays 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon

Many have been expressing pessimism as to the holding the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations slated for January 2022 in Cameroon, following the postponement of the draw ceremony by the Confederation of African Football over COVID-19.

A statement issued by the African Football governing body reads that the draw ceremony, initially slated for June 25 in Yaounde has been pushed to a date that will be communicated in due course.

“At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic…” Part of the communication reads.

This postponement according to some football die hearts throws the competition into doubt.

It is worth mentioning that the AFCON 2021 was originally scheduled for January 2021 but postponed to January 2022 because of the same deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the continental body’s Secretary General, Véron Mosengo-Omba will be on a three-day working visit to Cameroon from the 14th to the 16th of June.

During his stay in the country, the CAF Chief scribe is expected to meet with Cameroon’s Port officials before installing the institution AFCON 2021 bureau in Yaounde.