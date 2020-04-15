Covid-19: Djibouti slashes port tariffs for Ethiopia

Published on 16.04.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

Djibouti on Wednesday announced 82.5 percent reductions in port tariffs for landlocked neighbour Ethiopia’s exports due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.The Port of Djibouti currently accounts for more than 95 percent of Ethiopia’s imports and exports.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has expressed appreciation to Djibouti over the decision and extended gratitude to its leader.

“Profound gratitude to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti for recognising a neighbour in need,” Ahmed said on twitter.

“With 82.5 percent reductions in port tariffs for exports at this critical time, the support is testimony to countering the effects of COVID19 through collective leadership,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia has reported three more coronavirus cases out of the 431 samples tasted over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 85.

All the three confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one of them with a travel history to the United States, the ministry said.

The other two have exposure to patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, it added.

Ethiopia has so far registered three deaths and 14 recoveries from the virus.