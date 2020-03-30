Covid-19: eleven Burkinabe cities under quarantine

The city of Dano, located in southwestern Burkina Faso, is the eleventh city placed under quarantine after the confirmation of a case of Coronavirus, APA learnt Monday.“The governor of the south-western region decided today March 30, 2020 to quarantine the city of Dano until further notice,” the official statement copied to APA on Monday said.

Dano thus becomes the eleventh Burkinabe city to be quarantined after Ouagadougou, Bobo-Dioulasso, Boromo, Houndé, Dédougou, Kongoussi, Banfora, Sindou, Manga and Zorgho.

The document specified that this decision of the Governor, Colonel Tagsséba Nitièma, comes after the detection of the Coronavirus in a female subject in the city.

“The population is invited to refrain from leaving Dano or going to Dano from this very day and to continue to strictly respect the measures of hygiene, protection and restriction already enacted,” it reads.

The situation of Coronavirus disease in Burkina Faso as of March 29, 2020 suggests 222 confirmed cases, including 70 women and 152 men. 23 patients have recovered as 12 died.