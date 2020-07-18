COVID-19: eSwatini suspends scholarships for foreign studies

The eSwatini government has suspended scholarships for local students wishing to study abroad due to the “uncertain situation” triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said on Saturday.Ministry of Labour principal secretary Thulani Mkhaliphi told the Saturday Observer that the government has decided to halt the issuance of scholarships to study in other countries “because of the current uncertain situation that has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is true that we will not be considering applications for scholarships for students who intend to learn outside the country and this has been brought about by the uncertain situation,” Mkhaliphi said.

Part of the reasons behind the shift in government position are the travel restrictions imposed by most countries and the difficulties encountered in transiting through neighbouring South Africa to any other country in the world, he said.

Most eSwatini travellers wishing to travel by air to other parts of the world have to go through South Africa, from where they are able to catch their flights.

“Also, study permits protocol is changing on how and on what conditions to accept immigrants from affected countries,” the official said.

He said until further notice all prospective learners should consider applying for similar degree programmes that are offered locally and only those students already on scholarship contracts with the government would continue to receive financial assistance.

“The student must demonstrate that there is no other course similar to the one intended for outside that he or she might choose from in local institutions.”

Over 4,000 Swati students had applied for the government study loan this year.