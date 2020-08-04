Covid-19: Ethiopia set to test 17m people

Ethiopia is set to conduct close to 17 million laboratory tests against coronavirus infections during the nationwide testing and prevention campaign underway across the country.The country has so far conducted nearly half a million laboratory tests against COVID-19 and reported total infections at 19,289.

With 26 fatalities on Monday, the country’s COVID-19 related death toll has risen to 336 with 7,931 total recoveries.

Currently, 11,020 patients are under treatment, of which 145 are in critical condition, it was indicated.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse said the pandemic is rapidly spreading among the community and that calls for mass testing against the virus.

The campaign will not be effective without the active participation of the general public, the minister said, calling all stakeholders to join hands against the pandemic which is rapidly spreading nationally.

She called for the augmentation of isolation and treatment facilities in all districts of the country given that the transmission of the virus is drastically rising in all parts of the nation.

The minister urged members of the public to make themselves available for tests and adhere to precautions by washing their hands, wearing masks and keeping distances as per the precautions set by the government for the success of the campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ethiopia.