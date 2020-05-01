COVID-19: Ex-President Mahama says he cannot name running mate now

The Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has said that he cannot outdoor has running mate in the face of the outbreak of the coronavirus also known as the Covid-19.

The former president contended that though he already knows who his running mate will be for the upcoming general elections, it is, however, not the opportune time to name the person now when the party cannot outdoor him because of President Akufo-Addo’s ban on social gathering in a bid to contain the virus, which has so far claimed 17 deaths in Ghana.

Answering a question on when he would name his running mate during his second live digital conversation with Ghanaians on Thursday, he said: “in the midst of COVID-19, what is the use of naming a running mate you can’t even outdoor him. The president is encouraging all of us to stay at home, that’s not the most opportune time to come out and name your running mate and so we are on track.”

He explained that the party has enough time to do the announcement since the deadline for naming a running mate is when the Electoral Commission opens nominations in September.

“We have timelines that we are working on. We have to put up our national campaign team, we have to name and outdoor our running mate, we have to publish and inaugurate our manifesto. These are all timelines that the party is working on, adding that currently, “we are doing the training of our party agents and so we are not late at all.”

Meanwhile, he hinted that his running mate is someone who is worthy and will make significant progress and prosperity to this country.

Some of the names being speculated in the media as possible running mate of Mahama include former finance minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, Dr. Zenator Rawlings, daughter of former president John Jerry Rawlings, Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, Kassey Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former finance Minister and business tycoon.