Covid-19 fight: OK FOODS Cameroon offers FCFA 10 million to Solidarity Fund

Published on 16.04.2020 at 15h37 by JournalduCameroun.com with OK Foods Cameroon

The ceremony to hand over the FCFA 10 million cheque took place Thursday April 16 at the Ministry of Public Health, in the presence of Nelly Thuente Kitio and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health.

Ok Food Cameroon is a citizen company based in Cameroon and involved in the food industry (biscuits, milk sugar, sweets …).

At the end of the ceremony, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, after appreciating this citizen gesture enjoined Ok foods Cameroon to respect the 13 measures enacted by the government to fight against the pandemic.