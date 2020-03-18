COVID-19 forces Ethiopian courts to close

The Ethiopian Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that federal courts will be closed for the next 15 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.However, cases that require urgent action from the courts will be entertained, according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

Other cases will be re-adjourned and new files will not be accepted for the coming two weeks, the statement added.

Ethiopia now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Minister of Health said four of the six people who were tasted positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia are now in good condition.

Ethiopia reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) last Friday and the number confirmed cases reached six by Tuesday.

“Of the six confirmed cases currently on follow up four of them are now in good condition with no symptoms,” said Dr Lia Tadesse, State Minister of Health.

“Two of the patients have mild to moderate symptoms and they are under frequent follow up,” she added.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now passed 200,000, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The total is now 201,530 confirmed cases, and 8,007 deaths.

China still has the highest number of confirmed cases (81,102), while Italy has the second highest with 31,506.