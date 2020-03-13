COVID 19: Foreign trips by Botswana officials banned

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday announced the suspension of foreign trips by government officials as well as the hosting of international meetings or conferences in the country.Addressing the nation Masisi said the ban applies to international trips by public servants and international delegates who may wish to come and attend meetings and conferences in Botswana.

He said while the disease was being contained in China, it was spreading rapidly worldwide and therefore required that Botswana put measures in place to keep it at bay.

Masisi said 14 suspected cases in Botswana have all tested negative.

He said the government has designated a number of hospitals across the country in the event of an outbreak of the disease.

According to Masisi, 21 laboratory scientists have been trained by the World Health Organisation to so that tests can be conducted locally.

The Botswana leader assured the country that his government was prepared to deal with the outbreak of the virus.