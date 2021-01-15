International › APA

Covid-19: Gambia confirms two cases of UK variant

Published on 15.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Two cases of a variant coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in The Gambia by the country’s Health minister, APA can report on Friday.Speaking to members of the National Assembly, Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh said the variant of the disease has been discovered in two people returning to the country recently.

A man had returned to the country from the UK with the Covid-19 variant. 

The other case involves a woman.

3, 983 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the first case of the virus was reported in the country in March 2020.

126 people have died of the disease while 3, 689 recovered from it since then.

The Gambian Health ministry said it was investigating how both cases contracted the latest strain of the virus.

 No African country has been named in WHO’s updated list of countries where the new variant had been found. 

