Covid-19: Gambia extends annual tax payment

As Gambia intensifies measures to contain the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) the government has suspended declarations and payment of annual tax for the next two months.According to a dispatch from The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), the filing of the annual tax return and the payment for final quarter 2019 have been extended to 31st May instead of 31st March 2020.

GRA which is the revenue collecting institution for The Gambia government has also extended the declaration of tax returns for the first quarter of 2020 to 31st May from the earlier date of 15th April, 2020.

President Adama Barrow has since declared a state of public emergency which has been extended to 45 days following a parliamentary approval on Friday.

By this restrictive order, all public gatherings are banned and shops of all non-essential commodities closed as part of measures to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Gambia already has four cases of the Covid-19, which were all imported.

One of them, a Bangladeshi man died at the country’s main referral hospital in Banjul, while two were discharged after successful treatment.

One is still receiving medical care.

Meanwhile, businesses and families are feeling the pinch amid partial restrictions caused by Covid-19.