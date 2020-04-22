Covid-19: Gambian police patrol borders for sneakers

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has deployed officers at various unofficial and porous land borders to stop sneakers entering the country from neighbouring Senegal, as part of efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.The country’s borders and airspace remained closed in a bid to avoid further imports of cases of the virus from around the world.

Immigration officers recently intercepted about twelve motorcycles during an unexpected raid along the border over 300km east of the capital Banjul.

The Public Relations Officer of the GID, Assistant Superintendent Mamanding Dibba said, the move was meant to ensure full control of the borders throughout the closure period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the idea is meant to stop people coming from outside the country including Senegal, which surrounds The Gambia except on the coastline bordering the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile the senior command of the Immigration Department is currently on a nationwide tour to inspect the level of border control, and sensitise communities around on the recent move.

PRO Dibba called on villagers to be vigilant and reported sneakers, to the frontline officers for necessary action.

The Gambia has so far confirmed ten cases since April 17th when the country reported its first infection.

One of the patients, a Bangladeshi man died of the virus last month.

Currently the country has 90 persons under quarantine, seven active cases and no probable case according to health officials.

The government has approved some 500 millions Gambian dalasi in emergency fund to deal with the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said the part of the money will be used to pay allowances to frontline health workers as compensation for risking their lives.

It is not clear whether the ongoing nationwide tour and patrol of porous borders were being funded from the emergency funds approved by President Adama Barrow.