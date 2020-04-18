Covid-19: Ghana pastor jailed for defying ban

A defiant pastor and two others who organized church service last Sunday in defiance of a ban on congregations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have been jailed for four years each by the Kpando Circuit Court in the Volta Region of Ghana.They were found to have flouted a presidential directive on social gathering in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

A local media report on Saturday indicates that the Pastor of the Church of Pure Christ, Apostle Sampson Agakpe was arrested by police on 12 April for organizing a church service for more than 50 people in clear breach of the ban meant to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Maxwell Dzogoedzikpe, who is the Assistant Pastor and Samuel Agakpe, the Secretary and the head pastor pleaded guilty for failing to comply with the ban on church services.

They were however fined $2,400 each or in default to serve four years in prison.

Ghana has so far recorded 641 confirmed cases of Covid -19.

83 cases have recovered while eight people have died of the disease.