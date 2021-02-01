Covid-19: Ghana reintroduces ban on social gathering

The Ghanaian government has reintroduced the ban on funerals, weddings and concerts until further notice.The reintroduction of the ban, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country,

Addressing the nation in his 23rd update on Ghana’s Enhanced Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said that private burials, with not more than 25 people, could take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols.

He announced that beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs would continue to be shut, and that the nation’s borders by land and sea would remain closed.

“All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.

“Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements,” he said.

Local media reports on Monday quoted President Akufo-Addo as saying that as at Friday, January 29, 2021, Ghana recorded 64 deaths over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 416, while hospitalisation is now put at 172.

“Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres. Our average daily rates of infection now stand at 700, compared to 200 two weeks ago,” he said, adding that the total number of active cases had more than doubled, from a little over 1,900, two weeks ago, to 5,358 currently.