Covid-19: Ghanaian health workers get three months extended incentives

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the extension of the incentive package for frontline health workers in the country’s coronavirus fight for another three months.Speaking in his 13th televised address on enhanced measures against COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday night, President Akufo Addo urged the health workers to remain professional and compassionate in executing their mandate to save lives.

According to the president, all health workers will pay no income taxes for the next three months, “that is July, August and September”.

Local media reports on Monday quoted President Akufo Addo as saying that all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, would continue to receive the additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary per month, for July, August and September.

He also urged those who show symptoms of the viral infection such as coughing or sneezing with loss of smell and taste to report early to the nearest health facility for treatment.

The Ghana Health Service, according to him, has reported that most of the patients, lost to the virus, died either on arrival at the hospital, or within 48 hours after arrival at the health facility.

The Ghanaian leader had during his Presidential fifth address on Sunday, April 5, announced an incentive package for frontline health workers to motivate and appreciate their efforts and sacrifices towards combating the respiratory disease from April, May and June.

He noted that Ghana has 4,245 active cases with 294,867 tests and 12,994 recoveries as at Sunday, June 28, describing the figures as one of the highest in Africa.