Covid-19: Ghana’s Electoral Commission postpones new voters’ registration

The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed its compilation of a new voter register as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services told journalists in Accra after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting, Wednesday, that the EC is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.

The compilation of a new voter register for the 2020 elections was scheduled to begin on April 18, this year; which has been vehemently protested against by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its allies.

Today, the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and People’s National Convention (PNC) party chairman, Bernard Morna walked out of the Interparty Advisory Committee.