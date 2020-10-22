Covid-19: Guard against complacency – S/African gov’t

The South African cabinet has urged citizens “to guard against complacency” by observing all health protocols to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.Speaking on behalf of cabinet, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday said that “while South Africa has experienced a massive decrease in the transmission and spread of Covid-19 over the past months, the virus remains with us.”

“As the country adapts to the ‘new normal’ of coexisting with Covid-19 and a possible resurgence, Cabinet once again urges all South Africans to continue adhering to the health protocols of wearing masks, practising social distancing and frequently washing hands with water and soap or using an alcohol-based sanitiser,” Mthembu said.

According to him, “these are the only preventive measures available to protect ourselves, our families and loved ones from contracting Covid-19.”

“Throughout the length and breadth of the world, the masks are an important element of stopping the spread of the virus.”

“We once again want to appeal, particularly to our people in townships and informal settlements, to wear masks to protect their families, loved ones and communities,” the minister said.

Cabinet also wished all those infected by the virus, including Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, and his wife May Mkhize, a speedy recovery.

“Cabinet also thanks all frontline health workers for their commitment and dedication which has led to the increase in the country’s Covid-19 recovery rate to over 90% and keeping our fatality rate at 2.6%,” the minister said.

The virus has claimed over 18,400 lives since it broke out in the country in March this year, the health ministry said.