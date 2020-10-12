Covid-19: Guinea cancels football friendly against Gambia

With Covid-19 cases blighting the Guinean national football squad, a friendly match slated on Tuesday in Portugal between the Syli National against and Gambia’s Scorpions has been canceled, APA can report.“With several players who tested positive and cases of injury, Syli National now has a squad of less than 11 players available, including one goalkeeper. This does not allow the Guinean team to play the match against the Gambia,” a statement on the website of the Guinean Football Federation (Feguifoot) said.

Feguifoot does not specify the players who tested positive for the virus.

However, according to the team manager of the Syli National Aly Kader Toure, the squad is only left with “nine fit players”.

Guinea dominated Cape Verde (2-1) in last Saturday’s friendly in Albufeira.