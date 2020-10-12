International › APA

Happening now

Covid-19: Guinea cancels football friendly against Gambia

Published on 12.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

With Covid-19 cases blighting the Guinean national football squad, a friendly match slated on Tuesday in Portugal between the Syli National against and Gambia’s Scorpions has been canceled, APA can report.“With several players who tested positive and cases of injury, Syli National now has a squad of less than 11 players available, including one goalkeeper. This does not allow the Guinean team to play the match against the Gambia,” a statement on the website of the Guinean Football Federation (Feguifoot) said.

Feguifoot does not specify the players who tested positive for the virus.

However, according to the team manager of the Syli National Aly Kader Toure, the squad is only left with “nine fit players”.

Guinea dominated Cape Verde (2-1) in last Saturday’s friendly in Albufeira.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top