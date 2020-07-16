International › APA

COVID-19: Guinea eases health emergency

Published on 16.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Guinea’s President, Alpha Condé announced Wednesday evening a new easing of the state of health emergency, including the curfew from midnight to 4 a.m. in the capital Conakry, the only city still concerned by this measure.Alpha Condé also announced the reopening of Guinean airspace from July 17. This will be done “gradually and will be applied on the basis of the principle of reciprocity vis-à-vis the country of origin and according to strict health observation rules related to COVID-19,” the Guinean leader added.

 

Condé also denounced “with regret and bitterness the laxity” on the respect of barrier gestures, such as the wearing of masks or the prohibition of gatherings. On this basis, he decided to renew the state of health emergency for another 30 days.

 

To date, Guinea has registered 6,276 cases of COVID-19, including 4,981 recoveries and 38 deaths. 

 

