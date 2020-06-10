COVID 19-hit S/Africa Air Force HQ shut down, staff evacuated

South Africa has temporarily shut down its Air Force headquarters in Pretoria following two people who tested positive for coronavirus at its offices, APA learnt on Wednesday.The two cases have since been quarantined, according to the South African National Defence Force (Sandf) here.

The military said the head offices have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, and would remain closed for two days for “deep cleaning.”

All staff members who contacted the infected people in the past 14 days were been advised to get tested for the virus, it added.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the continent at over 50,000 infections, with over 1,000 people having died from the infections so far, health officials said.

On his part, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to remain calm in spite of the rising number of infections.

The president said citizens should continue taking all precautionary measures by observing the needed protocols needed to contain the virus.