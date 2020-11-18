Covid-19: Italy injects CFA l bln into Senegal’s economic, social recovery

Senegalese Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Amadou Hott, on Tuesday in Dakar, signed with the Italian Ambassador, Giovanni Umberto De Vito, a funding agreement on the Resilience Support Project for Households and groups vulnerable to Covid-19 (PAREM).By Edouard Toure

The funding relates to an overall financial support of 1.5 million euros, or about 984 million CFA francs, the Ministry of Economy explains, stressing that PAREM is intended to support the Economic and Social Recovery Plan through strengthening the resilience of poor families and vulnerable groups (women, disabled and street children).

Its overall objective is to contribute to the implementation and monitoring of Senegal’s National Response Plan against Covid-19 and will mainly target poor households and vulnerable groups, households benefiting from the National Family Security Purse Program, and people impacted by the pandemic, in particular young people and women entrepreneurs in the informal sector, representing about 25,000 households.

For a one-year period, PAREM will intervene in the regions of Dakar and Thies (west), Louga and Saint-Louis (north), Ziguinchor and Kolda (south).

“We are pleased to note for sometime that our country has observed a downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, as the threat is still present, we must remain on the look-out. This is why, beyond the resources put in place by the government, it remains imperative to continue to mobilize additional funding to ensure the resilience of populations, in particular families and vulnerable groups,” Amadou Hott said.

He praised Italy’s continued commitment to fighting poverty and promoting human development, in accordance with the guidelines of its development cooperation policy.