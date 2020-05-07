Covid-19: Ivorian govt uses call center to fight fake news

The Ivorian Ministry of Youth Promotion and Employment has been equipped with a call center costing CFA300 million and a daily processing capacity of 5,000 non-stop free calls to help it fight fake news and rumors related to the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement sent to APA on Thursday revealed.The donation, which is a technical support from the telephone company MTN Cote d´Ivoire, aims to support the ministry in its communication campaign called “Le Bon Son” (The Right Sound) against fake news on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our commitment, far from being limited to medical equipment, also extends, and rightly so, to the field of awareness-raising and information, which is essential to change and the adoption of good practices capable of truly reducing the pandemic,” said Djibril Ouattara, the General Manager of the telephone company.

In response, Mamadou Toure and Aka Aouele, Minister of Youth Promotion and Minister of Health and Public Hygiene respectively expressed their gratitude to the donor, saying their desire to see this facility “significantly strengthen” information and awareness raising against Covid-19.

Cote d’Ivoire has so far confirmed 1,516 Covid-19 cases, of which 721 have recovered and 18 have been fatalities.