Covid-19: Ivorian health workers to benefit from risk premium

A risk premium is planned for health workers in Cote d’Ivoire during the period of the crisis linked to Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, APA learnt Monday from the Ivorian Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene.“Several measures have been taken to enable health workers to work in this crisis situation in good conditions. Regarding the issue of the risk of agents, the ministry has provided risk and incentive bonuses for this period of crisis,” the ministry said in a briefing note.

Announcing a meeting with health sector unions, the ministry also claimed that technical material and equipment have been acquired by the government and will be made available to health personnel in the coming days.

In a video on social media on Sunday, a group of health sector trade unionists called on health workers to observe a 72-hour work stoppage.

Among other things, the health workers are demanding risk premiums and more materials and equipment for medical staff.

To date, Cote d’Ivoire has officially registered 165 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease with one death and four recoveries.