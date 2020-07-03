Covid-19: Ivorian investment promotion agency reassures investors

The Ivorian Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of the promotion of private investment, also Managing Director of the Center for Investment Promotion in Cote d’Ivoire (CEPICI), Emmanuel Esmel Essis, on Friday, visited the building site of the Mövenpick Hotel, a five-star hotel receptive under construction in the Plateau, the administrative district of Abidjan, whose delivery was delayed due to the Covid-19.At the end of this visit, Mr. Essis promised “facilitations” for the benefit of the promoters of this establishment.” For such a project in a context of Covid-19, delays are recorded, and we have assured the promoter of the project that facilities are found so that the delays observed can be extended, under the provisions of Investment Code,” Mr. Essis said.

Previously, he had expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the implementation of the project, despite the Covid-19 crisis. Earlier, Nicolas De Roquefeuil, the Administrator of Hospitality Capital Partner (HCP), and promoter of this hotel, stressed that his establishment which should be delivered in July, experienced delays (materials and personnel) due of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“The project has nevertheless restarted well and we intend to complete it by the end of the year,” he said. Speaking of the difficulties encountered by his company, he noted additional costs due to the delay in delivery, and “a business plan, which is no longer the same as that initially planned.”

The Ivorian ministry in charge of promoting private investment has undertaken to support “investing” companies, which are facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 health crisi.