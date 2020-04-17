Covid-19: Jack Ma donates to Botswana again

Published on 17.04.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The government of Botswana on Friday received a donation of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation in support of the ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.This is the second consignment of supplies received from the Chinese bilonnaire Jack Ma through his Foundation.

The first was received on 27th March 2020.

The consignment consists of 18 912 extraction kits, 18 900 swabs and viral transport medium, 10 320 N95 masks, 9 500 medical gloves, 3 800 face shields, 3 700 medical protective clothing, 36 thermometer guns and two ventilation machines.

Receiving the donation, the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Morris Sinvula said with the second help from the Chinese organization, Botswana now had enough protective clothing for front liners.

Botswana has registered two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 15 since the first one was confirmed in the middle of March.

Two of these cases are as a result of local transmission.

Botswana is now on a 28-day lockdown from April 3rd to 30th 2020.